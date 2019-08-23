‘Grave breach of trust’: Sydney magistrate jailed over indecent assault

Sydney magistrate Graeme Curran has been sentenced to two years and four months in jail for indecently assaulting a teenage boy in the 1980s.

Curran, 69, stood trial earlier this year and was found guilty of seven of the nine charges against him.

The charges related to sailing and camping trips between 1981 and 1983, when the boy was aged between 13 and 15 and Curran was in his early 30s.

Acting Judge Anthony Rafter today said Curran was a family friend of the complainant and the offending involved “a very grave breach of trust”.

“The offender exploited the complainant’s vulnerability for his own sexual gratification,” he said.

Curran was sentenced to two years and four months with a non-parole period of 16 months.

He will be eligible for early release in December next year.

Offender considered part of the teen’s family

The District Court heard Curran was regarded as part of the teenager’s family and would buy them expensive gifts, including a holiday to Europe and a car.

He would refer to the complainant as “his little chicken”.

Acting Judge Rafter acknowledged the delay between the offending and the charges, but said the allegations hadn’t surfaced “out of the blue” and Curran was confronted with them on numerous occasions.

“His response was to downplay the allegations or minimise his conduct, and in doing so he played a role in the delay,” he said.

The complainant previously told the court he froze during the assaults.

Curran denied the charges and his lawyer said the complainant was “mixed up” with allegations that became “bigger and better” over time.

He was suspended after he was charged in 2017 and was due to be sentenced in June, but was sick.

The Chief Magistrate’s office has said he will remain suspended until all criminal proceedings have concluded.

Outside court the complainant, who can’t be named for legal reasons, said he was happy the past six years were now over.

“It’s been a really long struggle, arduous,” he said.

“I’d like more than anything to thank everyone that supported me through all this time. I’d like to thank my beautiful wife and my children.”

