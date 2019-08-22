News State New South Wales NSW fire authorities issue emergency warning for blaze at Belmont, south of Newcastle
Updated:

NSW fire authorities issue emergency warning for blaze at Belmont, south of Newcastle

Residents at Belmont, near Newcastle, have been warned to seek shelter.
A fire emergency warning has been issued for a blaze that has come within 200 metres of properties east of Merleview Street at Belmont, south of Newcastle, on Thursday night.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said the bushfire was moving quickly pushed by strong southerly winds towards Goulding Street, Railway Crescent, and Kalaroo Road.

Residents in the area were advised to seek shelter in a solid structure as the fire approached, the NSWRFS said.

An NSW RFS update issued at 8.05pm said: “A bush fire is burning to the east of Merleview Street, Belmont. The fire is moving under strong southerly winds towards, Goulding Avenue, Railway Crescent, Kalaroo Road, John Darling Avenue, John Fisher Road and Siloam Drive.

“Under these conditions, fires are uncontrollable, unpredictable and fast-moving.

“Embers will be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires that will move quickly and in different directions. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

“Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. If you are caught in the path of the fire, you may die or be injured.”

Firefighters had formed a line ready to fight the flames as they approach.

The RFS warned that embers could be blown up to four kilometres ahead of the fire, creating spot fires that could move quickly and in different directions.

-ABC

