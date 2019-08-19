Sydney stabbing accused Mert Ney ‘suffering’ in custody, court told

The lawyer for alleged Sydney stabber Mert Ney says his client is “suffering” in custody, as a court on Monday ordered “intimate procedures” be carried out to obtain forensic evidence for the case.

Mr Ney, 20, is facing five charges, including the alleged murder of Michaela Dunn, 24, and the attempted murder of Lin Bo, 41.

Mr Ney had booked a sex work appointment with Ms Dunn on Tuesday, before allegedly stabbing her to death.

In court on Monday, the prosecution made a forensic procedure application, which was not opposed by Mr Ney’s lawyer Zemarai Khatiz.

Magistrate Robert Williams said he considered whether there were less invasive procedures that could be used to gather the evidence, but decided on the balance of probabilities the order should be granted.

He said the procedures were appropriate and at the lower end of being intrusive.

A court order was needed to collect and test the forensic evidence because of the intimate nature of the procedures.

Magistrate Williams said various DNA material had been found on Mr Ney in the area of the alleged offences.

Mr Khatiz repeated a request for Mr Ney to be seen by Justice Health – the health services network for those in contact with the NSW criminal justice system – and told the court his client was going without medication needed for pain and mental illness.

“He is suffering in custody,” Mr Khatiz told the court.

Mr Ney appeared in court via audio visual link wearing prison greens and handcuffs.

He appeared calm and wiped his face occasionally.

Outside court Mr Khatiz said Mr Ney was experiencing insomnia, among other conditions, and had been given only paracetamol.

Mr Ney did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until October.

-ABC