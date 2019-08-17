News State New South Wales Final straw for 2GB radio: Shock jock Alan Jones will be told to shove it … next time
Updated:

Final straw for 2GB radio: Shock jock Alan Jones will be told to shove it … next time

Alan Jones is one of Macquarie Media's leading radio personalities. Photo: AAP
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Radio shock jock Alan Jones has been put on notice and told he will be sacked if he continues offensive comments like the ones he made about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The warning from Macquarie Media chairman Russell Tate on Saturday night signalled the strongest public statement from 2GB radio bosses since Jones controversially said on-air Ms Ardern should have a sock shoved down her throat.

Mr Tate confirmed he had “advised” Jones his offensive commentary must end.

Jones has acknowledged the comments were “careless, unnecessary and wrong” and apologised to Ms Ardern for any offence given.

“Notwithstanding his apologies, I have today discussed the matter with Alan and advised him that any recurrence of commentary of this nature will result in the termination of his contract,” Mr Tate said in a statement.

Jones’ stream of abuse against Ms Ardern unfolded on Thursday morning, in response to the NZ Prime Minister questioning Australia’s climate change credentials at the Pacific Islands Forum.

“She’s a clown, Jacinda Ardern. A complete clown,’’ Jones said.

“I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat.’’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Pacific Islands Forum. Photo:AAP

The comments were slammed by, prominent figures including Mr Morrison and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. But Jones doubled down, further criticising Ms Ardern whom he labelled a “hypocrite” for her climate change discussions.

By Friday night, however, he had issued a grovelling on-air apology. 

The mea culpa came after advertisers started to pull out of the program.

Jones has previously sparked controversy when he suggested that then-prime minister Julia Gillard should be “put into a chaff bag and thrown into the sea’’.

He was later covertly recorded at a Young Liberal function suggesting that Ms Gillard’s father, John, who had recently passed away, had ‘‘died of shame’’ over his daughter’s ‘‘lies”.

Trending Now

US President Donald Trump has flagged the idea of buying Greenland
mert-ney
Alleged Sydney stabber charged with murder
Pilots hailed heroes after emergency field landing with no wheels
Advertiser boycotts 2GB as Alan Jones continues Jacinda Ardern attacks
sean-mckinnon
Australian tourist shot dead in ‘random’ attack in New Zealand
goanna-attack
Goanna kills dog, injures north Queensland man in ‘freak ordeal’