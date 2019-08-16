Alleged Sydney stabber out of hospital and set to be charged

A man accused of murdering a sex worker in a Sydney unit before allegedly going on a stabbing rampage in the CBD has been released from hospital.

Mert Ney, 20, allegedly killed university student Michaela Dunn, 24, in a Clarence Street apartment on Tuesday before allegedly stabbing Linda Bo, 41, at the Hotel CBD.

In a dramatic citizens arrest, three bystanders chased down the alleged killer as he ran through the city streets brandishing a bloodied kitchen knife.

The city workers pinned him down with a chair and a milkcrate and stood on his arms until police arrived.

He was arrested by police and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment but was released and transferred to Surry Hills Police Station just after midday on Friday.

Ms Dunn was reportedly outspoken about violence towards women and online harassment, urging people to sign a petition, The Australian reports.

Her family and friends were reportedly unaware she was working discreetly for a sex-for-hire service at an apartment she shared with a friend.

Police believe Ney allegedly attended the Clarence Street unit for “the purposes of prostitution” before allegedly terrorising the Sydney CBD.

The alleged killer was captured on CCTV arriving at the apartment building at 1.30pm on Tuesday and leaving about 20 minutes later.

Ms Dunn was later found at the apartment with a laceration to her neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister, who asked not to be named, told reporters he was suffering several mental health issues.

Ney’s family reported him missing following a domestic dispute last week. It’s understood he sought medical treatment about that time.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor described the circumstances as “tragic” and have ordered a review.

“As with any critical incident, NSW Health will be reviewing all aspects of the care and treatment of the alleged perpetrator,” they said in a joint statement.

The outcomes of the review will be provided to the ministers.

Ney is expected to be charged later on Friday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-with AAP