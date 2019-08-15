Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones has accused critics of “wilful misinterpretation”, revealing he never meant New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern any harm when he suggested Scott Morrison “shove a sock down her throat”.

Jones stirred up a hornet’s nest on Thursday with a breakfast editorial on climate change when he described Ms Ardern as “a joke, a fool and a lightweight”.

Jones told The New Daily what he meant to say was that Ms Ardern should put her own sock in her own mouth, not have Scott Morrison shove one down it.

“I note some concern about my comment this morning re New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her remarks and preaching about climate change,” Mr Jones said.

“Of course what I meant to say was that Scott Morrison should tell Ms Ardern to ‘put a sock in it’.”

Jones spoke out after former PM Malcolm Turnbull slammed the comments.

Mr Turnbull called on Jones to apologise for the “misogynistic rant”, but Jones stopped short of that, instead suggesting his words could have been better chosen.

“There are many people who would relish the opportunity to misinterpret things that I have said as we have seen online this afternoon. Of course I would not wish any harm to Jacinda Ardern,” Jones said.

“This wilful misinterpretation distracts from my point that she was wrong about climate change and wrong about Australia’s contribution to carbon dioxide levels.”

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama also attacked Jones’ outburst on Twitter.

“Easy to tell someone to shove a sock down a throat when you’re sitting in the comfort of a studio,” Mr Bainimarama said.

“The people of the Pacific, forced to abandon their homes due to climate change, don’t have that luxury. Try saying it to a Tuvaluan child pleading for help.”

Mr Turnbull replied, suggesting Jones should apologise to New Zealand.

“Well said Frank. Jones should also apologise to Jacinda Ardern for his latest misogynistic rant,” he said.

“When I announced Australia’s Pacific Step Up in 2016, climate action was a key priority. It may be political to some, but it’s existential in the Pacific.”

ACTU president Sally McManus said Jones seemed to have a problem with women.

“Alan Jones continues to be seriously triggered by women in power. His rage immediately goes to calling for violent acts towards them. We just want all his microphones to be disconnected,” he said.

The drama unfolded on Nine’s 2GB radio on Thursday morning, in response to Ms Ardern questioning Australia’s climate change credentials at the Pacific Islands Forum.

“She’s a clown, Jacinda Ardern; a complete clown,’’ Jones said.

“I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat.’’

Jones has previously sparked controversy when he suggested then prime minister Julia Gillard should be “put into a chaff bag and thrown into the sea’’.

He was later covertly recorded at a Young Liberal function suggesting that Ms Gillard’s father, John, who had recently passed away, had ‘‘died of shame’’ over his daughter’s ‘‘lies”.

During his broadcast, Jones also complained about “this Pacific Island mob” telling Australia to ban coal.

“Then you’ve got this Pacific Island mob in Tuvalu telling us Scott Morrison has got to ban coal. China are over there. Are they going to tell China to ban coal?” Jones said.

“These people are an absolute joke and Jacinda Ardern is the biggest joke.”

Jones said it was a worry to see what he described as “the hoax” of climate change getting such as workout.

‘‘This is this Pacific Leaders’ Forum, where the cargo cult mentality is alive and well,” he said.

‘‘Now I don’t have a problem with carbon dioxide. It’s only these swallowers of the hoax that seem to be worrying.

‘‘The point is, no matter what either of us does, there will be no impact.’’

Mr Morrison is attending the Pacific Island Forum in Tuvalu with Ms Ardern and other Pacific leaders.