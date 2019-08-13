A man brandishing a large knife has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in Sydney’s central business district.
There are also reports that a woman has been found dead on Clarence Street in the CBD from fatal stabs wounds to her neck.
Police, fire and ambulance vehicles raced to the scene, in the King and Clarence streets district, early on Tuesday afternoon amid reports of the attack.
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was taken to Day Street Police Station.
David Vaux, who witnessed the incident, told the ABC he saw a man run round the corner from Wynyard Park.
“He came round the corner quickly, followed by a number of men. I would say six men, giving chase to him. One of the men was carrying a news camera over his shoulder. My initial impression was that it was a scene from a crime TV show. Then I quickly realised it was not the case,” Mr Vaux said.
“The man ran down the laneway outside a cafe and I think some patrons there must have tripped him up, he hit the ground. They put a chair over his body and a milk crate over his head.
“The other men, by this stage, had arrived and also then secured him until police arrived.”
Mr Vaux said the civilians who brought down the man had been brave.
Another female witness, who gave her name as Sandy, told the ABC she had seen a person holding a knife. He had blood on his hand and was surrounded by police.
“There was a lot of police over there and [they are] still there. The
operation is going on, still going on,” she said.
“They asked us to be safe and close the doors. They asked us not to come out of the area.”
Police have advised people to avoid the area.
“There is a police operation that is ongoing in CBD,” a police spokesperson said.
NSW Police Superintendent Gavin Wood said the man had tried to stab the woman who was injured, before trying to stab others.
“There has been, subsequent to that stabbing, a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender and bearing in mind we have multiple crime scenes, we are in the infancy stage of this investigation,” he said.
He said the man had been arrested and “the threat has been negated”.
He described the passers-by who brought down the man as heroes.
“The male offender was on his own and there was no person other complicit at this stage.”
Police do not believe the man knew any of the people he attempted to stab and that the attack was entirely random.
Authorities say “multiple crime scenes” are being investigated.
It is expected to cause significant delays to public transport and traffic.
-with AAP