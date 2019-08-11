News State New South Wales Sydney man, 46, charged with murdering elderly parents
The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the Sutherland home after a welfare check. Photo: Getty
AAP
A man will remain behind bars for at least another night after he was charged with murdering his parents in Sydney’s south.

The bodies of the 71-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were discovered with multiple injuries in a Sutherland home on Tuesday by police officers conducting a welfare check.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and placed under police guard.

David Reid was released from hospital on Saturday and charged with two counts of murder.

He didn’t apply for bail and it was formally refused during a brief mention at a Parramatta court on Sunday. Reid is due to face Sutherland Local Court on Monday.

