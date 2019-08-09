News State New South Wales Man jailed over Curtis Cheng murder plot

Man jailed over Curtis Cheng murder plot

curtis cheng fourth man
Accountant Curtis Cheng was gunned down outside the Parramatta police HQ in 2015. Photo: AAP
Margaret Scheikowski
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A “deeply radicalised” Islamic State supporter who helped a confidante source a gun used to murder NSW police accountant Curtis Cheng has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Mustafa Dirani, 26, was found guilty at his NSW Supreme Court retrial in March of conspiring with others in 2015 to do acts in preparation, or planning, for a terrorist act.

Mr Cheng was fatally shot in October 2015 by 15-year-old Farhad Jabar in Parramatta.

Justice Peter Johnson on Friday jailed Dirani, the fourth man to be sentenced over the crime, for 28 years with a non-parole period of 21 years.

The judge rejected a defence submission that Dirani travelled to various places in convoy with the confidante on the day of the shooting in order to have lunch.

-AAP

Trending Now

Half mouse, half person: Hybrid creatures to produce organs for transplant
Bledisloe Cup: Black cloud over Australian rugby – New Zealand
AFL: Hawks turn up the heat as Giants a no snow in Canberra
AMP CBA.
AMP and CBA bleed heavily from the wounds inflicted by the royal commission
Kate Middleton yacht
Kate Middleton’s yachting day shows she knows some royal ropes better than Meghan
Cricket: Shane Warne excited to coach in 100-ball competition