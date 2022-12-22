Top prosecutor welcomes Lehrmann review

Live

The ACT’s top prosecutor has welcomed an independent inquiry into how ex-Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations were handled by his office, local police and a support service for victims.

Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold acknowledged the independence of his office and ACT Policing, saying the combined relationship “remains strong and collegiate”.

“The joint support for this inquiry speaks to this strength and collegiality,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury on Wednesday announced the territory government would launch an inquiry after the DPP and police forces made “serious allegations” about each other’s conduct during the high-profile case.

Ms Higgins’ former colleague Bruce Lehrmann was tried in the ACT Supreme Court in October before it was derailed due to juror misconduct.

The prosecution later dropped the charges against Mr Lehrmann because of concerns about the impact a second trial would have on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

Mr Lehrmann had consistently denied the allegation and no findings were made against him. He has engaged lawyers for potential defamation action over statements, broadcasts and social media posts about him.

After the charges were dropped, it emerged Mr Drumgold had raised concerns about “political and police conduct” in the case.

But the police union hit back at the allegations and accused Mr Drumgold’s office of compromising Mr Lehrmann’s trial.

Mr Rattenbury said the territory government wanted to ensure criminal matters were prosecuted in a way that was robust, fair and respected the rights of those involved.

The government also wanted to make sure criminal justice entities in the ACT worked together effectively.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for ACT Policing said it looked forward to engaging with the inquiry in coming months.

In a statement, Mr Lehrmann’s defence lawyer Steven Whybrow said the terms of reference for the inquiry should extend to the efforts taken by the DPP to ensure a fair trial.

The full terms of reference outlining the inquiry’s scope, as well as the appointment of a legal expert to oversee the matter, will be announced next year.

The inquiry is expected to examine interactions between prosecutors and ACT Police regarding the charges against Mr Lehrmann as well as the decisions to go ahead with a first trial and then not proceed with a retrial.

It will hold public and private hearings and provide a report to Chief Minister Andrew Barr by June 30.

– AAP