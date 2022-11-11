News State ACT News Police treat pond deaths as murder-suicide
Live

Police treat pond deaths as murder-suicide

Canberra pond body
Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her two sons from Yerrabi Pond last weekend. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The death of a mother and her two children is being treated as a murder-suicide, after three bodies were found in a pond in Canberra’s north.

Police recovered the bodies of the mother and her two sons from Yerrabi Pond at Gungahlin, last weekend.

“The case, at this early stage, is being treated as a murder-suicide with only the three deceased involved,” an ACT police statement read.

“Because the investigation is complex and has not been completed, the circumstances surrounding the deaths have not been the subject of a detailed report to the coroner.”

Police found their bodies after a bystander saw them in the water, officers later recovered a vehicle from a nearby car park.

The investigation remains ongoing, with a report being prepared for the coroner.

The findings relating to the cause of the deaths will be released once a coronial investigation has been completed.

Yerrabi Pond is a popular spot in Canberra’s north and has a playground, walking and cycling paths, and a skate park.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump
Murdoch empire dumps Trump after midterms
elon musk
‘No way to sugar-coat the message’: Musk to staff
Challenger shuttle debris found decades after tragedy
Biden and Xi agree to first high-stakes meeting in Bali
Plenty of action behind the scenes for ‘boring’ Albanese government
winter weather august 2020
Think storms are getting worse? Research reveals alarming rise in rapid rain bursts in Sydney