Two bodies discovered in Canberra pond

Police
ACT Police hold grave concerns for a missing young girl, after two bodies were found in a pond. Photo: AAP
Two bodies have been found in a Canberra pond, with police launching an urgent search for a young girl.

Officers are searching Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin after the bodies of a woman and young boy were found in the water.

Police hold grave concerns for the girl.

Divers were searching the water while other officers scoured surrounding bushland.

The dead woman is thought to be the mother of the deceased boy and missing girl.

“It’s obviously a tragic situation, it’s still very early days and it’s unfolding,” Detective Superintendent Hall O’Meagher told reporters on Saturday.

“We’re making inquiries with the family of these deceased people. They’re assisting us with our inquiries at this time.

“Our thoughts go out to them and also to the responding police who have had to deal with this tragic circumstance.”

The bodies were found by a member of the public who then phoned police.

The cause and manner of the deaths are not yet known and investigations are ongoing.

“We’re asking for any member of the public who has information in relation to the circumstances of this matter to come forward and call Crime Stoppers,” Det Supt O’Meagher said.

“And if anyone is struggling with this news, please call Lifeline or Kids Helpline.”

Yerrabi Pond is a popular recreation spot in Canberra’s north. It has a playground, walking and cycling paths, and a skate park.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

– AAP

