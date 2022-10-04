Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist on trial

Live

The chief justice of the ACT has reminded potential jurors in the trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins of the importance of impartiality.

Bruce Lehrmann is charged with raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House in March 2019.

Police allege the assault took place in the office of former defence minister Linda Reynolds.

Senator Reynolds has been named as a witness in the trial, along with Liberal senator Michaelia Cash and former Liberal MP Steven Ciobo.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

His ACT Supreme Court trial started on Tuesday with the selection of a jury.

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum is presiding over the criminal trial.

She labelled the trial somewhat of a “cause celebre” due to its high-profile nature.

“It is a fundamental requirement that a person accused of a serious criminal offence be tried by an impartial jury,” she said.

“I’m asking you to consider your own state of mind (with) the issues that will arise in this case and honestly consider if you can be impartial … and give a true verdict according to the evidence.”

The trial is expected to run for between four and six weeks.

Once the panel of jurors is selected the prosecution and defence will deliver opening statements.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

– AAP