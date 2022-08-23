News State ACT News Magistrate rejects Kyrgios’ preferred date
Nick Kyrgios Chiara Passari
Nick Kyrgios has been charged with common assault after an incident involving his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Instagram
A magistrate has knocked back Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ bid for a three-month adjournment in his assault case.

The case went to the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old was not in court for the mention as he remains in America before the US Open, but was represented by Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith who asked the matter be listed for November 25 where he would make an application.

The common assault charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to ACT police in December.

The charge reportedly relates to an incident with his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passar.

Mr Kukulies-Smith would not foreshadow the nature of the application, but said it would be capable of finalising the matter.

He said the November date was appropriate for Kyrgios as he spends “very little time in the ACT”.

But magistrate Louise Taylor was unimpressed, saying she was “not quite certain what the case for secrecy is” regarding Mr Kukulies-Smith’s foreshadowed application.

She also did not agree with granting Kyrgios his preferred date for the matter due to his tennis schedule, which sees him frequently outside Australia.

“Lots of defendants have matters they might like the court to accommodate,” Ms Taylor said.

The prosecution told the court they did not support the secret nature of Mr Kukulies-Smith’s application.

Kyrgios was granted a six-week adjournment until October 4, when his lawyer will make representations supporting his application.

The case comes off the back of the world No.26 losing to Taylor Fritz at the Cincinnati Open, failing to make the final 16.

The US Open begins on August 29.

– AAP

