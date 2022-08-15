News State ACT News Man charged over Canberra airport shooting
Man arrested over Canberra airport shooting

A NSW man has been charged with three firearm offences after a shooting inside Canberra airport.

Police allege the 63-year-old fired several shots into windows about 1.25pm on Sunday before being apprehended by federal police stationed at the airport.

No one was injured during the incident but the airport was evacuated and remained closed for about three hours.

The man will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, where police will oppose bail.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm at a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm near a person causing alarm.

-AAP

