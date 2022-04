Live

Lawyers for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins at Parliament House have applied to have the case halted, with the ACT Supreme Court reserving its decision until next week.

The court issued a non-publication order on the evidence and submissions presented at Friday’s hearing until Chief Justice Lucy McCallum hands down her judgment.

Bruce Lehrmann — who is is charged with sexual intercourse without consent — has pleaded not guilty.

– AAP