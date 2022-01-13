News State ACT News Four arrested at Parliament House protest
Four arrested at Parliament House protest

Parliament House protest
Four anti-mandatory vaccine protesters have been arrested outside Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: Getty
Four people have been arrested outside Parliament House in Canberra after attempting to enter the building and protest unlawfully, ACT Policing says.

Three men and one woman were arrested at the scene and all were transported to the ACT watch house.

A police official said capsicum spray was used during the incident to control the group.

Social media footage posted by an anti-mandatory vaccination group shows protesters engaging with a line of police outside Parliament House.

The group has been involved in a number of protests this week including outside the prime minister’s official Canberra residence.

– AAP

