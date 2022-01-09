News State ACT News Canberra records another four-figure COVID day: 1039 fresh diagnoses
Canberra residents have some of the highest jab rates in the country.
The ACT has recorded a further 1039 COVID-19 cases, although there is now one less person in intensive care.

The territory, which is one of the most vaccinated in the nation, had reported 1305 cases on Saturday.

As of 8 pm on Saturday there were 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 with four in intensive case, all on ventilation.

There were 2151 negative results in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.

The surge in cases comes despite 98.5 per cent of ACT residents aged 12 and over being fully vaccinated with two doses, while a further 20.3 per cent of those aged 18 and over have received their booster third shots.

-AAP

