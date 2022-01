Live

The ACT has recorded 506 new COVID-19 cases, marking the first time the territory has surpassed 500 cases in a day.

There are nine people in hospital, including one in intensive care, according to figures released on Sunday. One person is on ventilation.

The cases come among 3101 negative test results.

There are now more than 1800 active cases in the ACT and the total number from the current outbreak sits at 4795.

-AAP