Two further virus deaths in Canberra

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the ACT, as the territory records 28 more community cases.

The two deaths announced on Monday, both women in their 80s, take the toll from the current outbreak to five.

One was a woman from an aged-care facility in Canberra’s north who was receiving palliative care, while the other was admitted to Canberra Hospital on Friday.

Of the 28 new cases, 14 have been linked to existing infections, while 14 are under investigation.

Eight of the new cases were in quarantine during their infectious period, while 16 were infectious in the community.

The new case numbers mean the ACT has had more than 1000 infections since its latest COVID-19 outbreak began in August.

There are 16 patients with the virus in Canberra hospitals, with five of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

While vaccine numbers are high in the ACT, health authorities have warned people not to become complacent.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said 93.4 per cent of Canberrans aged over 12 were partially vaccinated.

“This very high level of first-dose vaccination, when those people have the opportunity to have their second dose later this month, will give our community a very strong level of protection,” he said.

“Our fully vaccinated coverage is currently 64.6 per cent of the eligible population.”

Minor COVID-19 restrictions were pulled back in Canberra on Friday ahead of the ACT’s lockdown easing on October 15.

The new measures allow for up to two people to visit another household.

Health officials had previously warned against large social gatherings during the Labour Day long weekend.

