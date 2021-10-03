News State ACT News ACT gains on COVID: Daily cases drop to 38
ACT gains on COVID: Daily cases drop to 38

canberra outbreak
Canberra daily COVID numbers have witnessed a small but significant two-day decline. Photo: Getty
The ACT has recorded 38 new coronavirus cases, a small reprieve from the record levels of 52 seen on each of the past two days.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith was encouraged by the reduction, but said it was still above the daily number seen for the majority of days during this outbreak.

She says examples from interstate show that larger gatherings can result in cases and impact a number of households.

“This should serve as a reminder that the health directions are in place for a reason and by breaking them you can endanger yourself, your family and your friends,” she told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

“So please don’t use this public holiday weekend or the NRL grand final as an excuse to gather together in larger groups.”

The ACT has a public holiday on Monday for Labour Day.

Of the new cases, 24 are linked to current exposures sites and 14 were in quarantine during their entire infectious period, and at least 16 spent part of their infectious period in the community.

There are 14 people in hospital with COVID-19, five in intensive care and three requiring ventilation.

-AAP

