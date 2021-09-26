Unquarantined COVID cases were loose in ACT before daily tally hit 25

Live

The ACT has recorded 25 new coronavirus cases, most of which were linked to outstanding known infections.

Hospital COVID transmissions

However, only three were in quarantine during the entire infectious period, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith told reporters on Sunday.

She said said there was positive news on the outbreak at the Canberra Hospital where no new positive cases were identified.

“More than 200 hundred negative tests have so far been returned from both staff and patients,” she said.

“I was advised this morning that all staff tests have now been returned and have come back negative. There will be more testing today, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Two virus cases had been reported last week in patients sharing a room at the hospital.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on Saturday that as regional NSW health services began feeling the burden of caseloads, some COVID-19 patients were being sent to ACT hospitals for treatment, a trend he expected to continue.

-AAP