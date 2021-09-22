Canberra has 17 more COVID infections

Live

Canberra has recorded 17 new coronavirus infections, nine of which can be linked to known sources.

Just one of Wednesday’s cases was in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period, while at least 11 spent time in the community.

A little over 81 per cent of the ACT’s eligible population has received one vaccination and 56 per cent are double-dosed.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr expects full vaccine coverage to exceed 95 per cent.

He has expressed frustration at continued non-compliance with mask wearing in businesses allowed to operate under Canberra’s stay-at-home restrictions.

There are 222 active infections in the ACT, with 12 people in hospital including two in intensive care requiring ventilation.

-AAP