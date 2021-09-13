News State ACT News ‘Moving beyond warnings’: ACT outbreak grows further
Live

Canberra residents are expected to learn on Tuesday whether their lockdown will end as scheduled. Photo: Getty
Canberra has recorded 13 more coronavirus cases as ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr warns businesses continuing to flout restrictions face closure.

Of Monday’s cases, seven were linked with at least 10 in the community for some of the time while infectious.

Mr Barr said eight out of 10 businesses visited by police on Sunday were not complying with public health directions.

“This is a problem. We are now moving beyond warnings,” Mr Barr said.

“Repeat offenders will have to be closed.”

It comes as he prepares to unveil on Tuesday the timeline and steps to ease restrictions.

The ACT’s twice-extended lockdown is scheduled to run until midnight on Friday.

Some additional freedoms have already been granted, including small outdoor gatherings.

Mr Barr has consistently sought to temper community expectations, saying the steps out of lockdown will be gradual and cautious.

There are nine people in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care including one requiring ventilation.

-AAP

