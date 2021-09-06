News State ACT News 12 more local COVID cases in Canberra
12 more local COVID cases in Canberra

canberra covid
ACT year 12 students have been urged to use a two week window to get jabbed, ahead of exams.
The ACT has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases as the wait time between AstraZeneca doses is reduced.

Of Monday’s cases, nine are linked and at least seven had been in the community for some of the time while infectious.

It comes as year 12 students have a two-week window to get a Pfizer jab so they can sit their exams in person.

As well, anyone getting an AstraZeneca vaccination does not have to wait 12 weeks between doses.

The gap has been reduced to between four and eight weeks because of the continued spread of the virus in Canberra.

-AAP

ACT
