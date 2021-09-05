News State ACT News Daily cases drop: ACT gains ground against COVID outbreak
Daily cases drop: ACT gains ground against COVID outbreak

The signs are good that Canberra's COVID outbreak is finally being tamed. Photo: Getty
The ACT has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, less than half the record amount of 32 reported for the previous 24 hours.

Thirteen of the infections announced on Sunday were linked to previously-known cases.

Six were in quarantine during their entire infectious period, seven spent part of their infectious period in the community and two remain under investigation.

“In good news we have seen a reduction in the number of people requiring urgent medical care,” ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters.

Nine people are in hospital and one person remains in intensive care.

Mr Barr again urged people to get tested.

“It is critical if you have any symptoms that you come forward for testing immediately,” he said.

“Every day you wait an see if it might just be a cold and you delay getting tested, that is a risk to you, your family and the broader community.”

-AAP

