ACT has 12 more cases, at least eight in community

lockdown canberra
The COVID lockdown in Canberra continues as its Delta outbreak grows. Photo: Getty
The ACT has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases as the lockdown in the national capital continues.

Of Thursday’s cases, half are linked and eight had been in the community for at least some of the time while infectious.

Thirteen people are in hospital, including an unvaccinated man in his 20s in intensive care and requiring ventilation.

The ACT government has brought in rental relief including a moratorium on evictions for residential tenants in arrears because of the extended lockdown.

The lockdown will run until midnight on September 17 due to continued concern about unlinked cases, people infectious in the community and the NSW outbreak.

-AAP

ACT
