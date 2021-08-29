Live

The ACT recorded 13 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, all of them linked to outstanding infections.

“This means we know how and where they became infected,” ACT chief minister Andrew Barr told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

Mr Barr said eight of the new cases were already in quarantine and the other five were infectious in the community.

The territory has now recorded 250 cases in the current outbreak, 20 of which have recovered. One person remains seriously ill in intensive care.

The ACT lockdown is due to end on September 2 but Mr Barr says there will need to be a staggered exit from restrictions.

He says he believes Canberra is on the path to quashing this outbreak.

“But we are still exposed to a new spark, another wave of the virus coming in to the ACT,” he said.

“So whatever we do between now and when we get to the very, very high levels of vaccination that we need, we are going to have to be very careful and measured in our response.”

He ruled out having different restrictions for different parts of the ACT depending on their rate of vaccination.

-AAP