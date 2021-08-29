News State ACT News ACT COVID cases grow but it’s not all bad news
Updated:
Live

ACT COVID cases grow but it’s not all bad news

Canberra's COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow but there have been no mystery infections. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The ACT recorded 13 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, all of them linked to outstanding infections.

“This means we know how and where they became infected,” ACT chief minister Andrew Barr told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

Mr Barr said eight of the new cases were already in quarantine and the other five were infectious in the community.

The territory has now recorded 250 cases in the current outbreak, 20 of which have recovered. One person remains seriously ill in intensive care.

The ACT lockdown is due to end on September 2 but Mr Barr says there will need to be a staggered exit from restrictions.

He says he believes Canberra is on the path to quashing this outbreak.

“But we are still exposed to a new spark, another wave of the virus coming in to the ACT,” he said.

“So whatever we do between now and when we get to the very, very high levels of vaccination that we need, we are going to have to be very careful and measured in our response.”

He ruled out having different restrictions for different parts of the ACT depending on their rate of vaccination.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

How online mindfulness training can help students thrive during the pandemic
reality tv space
The final frontier: Reality TV takes a massive step for mankind and soars into space
COVID rules to stay in Australia
Doherty Institute modelling explained: What the NSW outbreak means for reopening Australia
Outfoxed: How ‘Rambo’, a fox on the run for three years, is undermining efforts to save native animals
Paul Bongiorno: Multimillion-dollar boost for a snake oil salesman spells trouble
COVID
The Stats Guy: After COVID, should you still bet on Australia? Here’s the big post-pandemic picture