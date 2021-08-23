News State ACT News ACT’s outbreak grows with another 16 local COVID cases
ACT’s outbreak grows with another 16 local COVID cases

Canberra has recorded another 16 coronavirus cases, taking the ACT’s outbreak to 137.

Of Monday’s new cases, 13 were linked and three people were in the community while infectious.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr flagged the ACT was opening registration for Pfizer vaccines for people aged between 16 and 29.

Infections linked to the ACT’s disability sector have grown to 15, with 10 support workers infected, alongside four clients and a tradie.

An infection was on Sunday confirmed at the Australian National University.

There was also an investigation into whether the Condamine Court public housing complex was linked to a case.

Federal parliament returned on Monday with reduced numbers as many politicians attended remotely.

Canberra is halfway through its three-week lockdown scheduled to run until September 2.

-AAP

ACT
