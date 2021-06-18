News State ACT News ACT alerts after visit by Sydney coronavirus case

ACT alerts after visit by Sydney coronavirus case

act coronavirus
The infected Sydney man visited the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra last weekend. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Canberra authorities have issued a public health alert after a Sydney man who tested positive for coronavirus visited the national capital on the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

The man in his 40s visited Canberra last Monday and went to the Botticelli to Van Gogh exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia between 12-1.45pm.

From there, he went into town and dined at the Via Dolce cafe in Civic between 2.45-3.15pm.

  • See an updated list of exposure sites here

Anyone who visited those locations at the same time has been told to isolate, get tested and fill in an online declaration form.

ACT Health is expecting the list of exposure sites to grow as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a delegation who attended the G7 summit has returned to Canberra and entered quarantine.

The group of about 40 people who went to Europe and Singapore will isolate in Canberra for 14 days.

They include staff from the Prime Minister’s office, officials and journalists.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be allowed to quarantine at The Lodge.

About 30 others will isolate in empty student accommodation at the Australian National University, while 10 others quarantine at home.

The university is being used because the hotel previously used for returning travellers has returned to regular service.

The fortnight is considered an unofficial trial for the return of international students.

Topics:

ACT
Follow Us

Trending Now

No, the government isn’t putting pensioners on the cashless debit card
Qantas Virgin Rex to offer low fares
Runway to recovery: Pent-up demand for domestic holidays fuels airlines’ pandemic rebound
interest rate
Jobs market stunner clears way for earlier interest rate hike: Economists
Millennials should be vaccinated
Millennials should be vaccinated ahead of Gen X, says top epidemiologist
Michael Pascoe: RBA chief slams business mindset of wage stinginess
anthony albanese as a toilet mural
Labor leader puzzles and delights with mural in suburban shopping plaza … but he’s not the first