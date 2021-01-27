A group of tourists has been referred to police after travelling to Parliament House in Canberra from a coronavirus red zone in Sydney.

ACT Health received reports of a potential breach of travel restrictions after the group from the Cumberland area of western Sydney visited Parliament House on Tuesday.

The Cumberland local government area remains a no-go travel zone for the ACT and individuals can be fined up to $8000 for breaching the travel restrictions.

“The report was received from the COVID Taskforce at Parliament House and has been referred to ACT Policing for investigation,” a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The agencies are working together to examine the incident.

“ACT Policing would like to remind the community to follow all public health directions and COVID-19 protocols, including quarantine and self-isolation directions,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police have confirmed the group visit was not connected to a peaceful Invasion Day protest that took place outside Parliament House on Tuesday morning.

Department of Parliamentary Services staff are deep-cleaning parts of the building.

“DPS is aware a group of people potentially from a designated COVID-19 affected area of NSW visited the ACT yesterday, against ACT public health directions, and including a visit to Parliament House,” a spokeswoman said.

“DPS has been in contact with ACT Health and provided relevant information to authorities as well as undertaking cleaning in line with COVID-safe plans for the building.”

The potential breach was reportedly discovered after a member of the group provided their postcode while purchasing a souvenir from the gift shop.

Federal parliament resumes next week, with thousands of politicians and staff returning to the building.

-AAP