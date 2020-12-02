A bomb disposal robot has been sent into Civic Library amid a suspicious package scare that has shut down parts of central Canberra.

Civic Square was adorned with police tape and several buildings along London Circuit were evacuated shortly after 12:00pm.

London Circuit is closed to traffic between Northbourne Avenue and Akuna Street, and pedestrians have been told to avoid the area.

Fire crews were seen running into the library end evacuating people inside before taping off and the square next to Canberra Museum and Gallery.

Police then arrived and moved evacuated workers across the road.

After 30 minutes London Circuit was shut down and people were moved further away.

The Legislative Assembly’s main entrance was closed with politicians forced to enter from the back of the building.

At 1:30pm a bomb disposal robot slowly moved through the square and disappeared into the library.

A police spokesman said there was no threat to the wider community.

-ABC