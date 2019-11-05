Police have arrested a man after a woman was shot while sitting in her car in Canberra on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to an incident near the capital’s Parliamentary Triangle and Manuka Oval on Tuesday morning and later arrested the suspect in Weston Creek, in Canberra’s south-west.

They are considering laying assault, robbery and firearm charges, a police spokesman told reporters.

The victim was hospitalised after the episode and treated for non-life threatening gunshot and shrapnel wounds..

The incident was unrelated to Tuesday night’s T20 clash between Australia and Pakistan and police said they didn’t expect any disruptions to the game.

ACT Policing Superintendent Stephen Turnbull had earlier assured the said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

“[It’s] not the sort of thing that normally happens in Canberra,” Superintendent Turnbull said.

You can see bullet holes in the drivers side window of the car. The woman fled to Manuka Oval in the car after being shot at in a Barton car park opposite a school this morning @canberratimes pic.twitter.com/is82hSGGTw — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) November 4, 2019

Superintendent Turnbull said the woman had parked her car on Dominion Circuit when a man got out of his own car and shot at her through the driver’s side window.

She fled to Manuka Oval where she called security guards for help and was later taken to hospital by paramedics.

Her attacker, who was described as Caucasian in appearance, initally escaped in a silver two-door hatchback with NSW plates on the front but no plates at the back.

Police said there was another Caucasian passenger in the car with the man.

