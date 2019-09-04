News State ACT Federal police raid home of former government adviser
Updated:

Federal police raid home of former government adviser

Federal police officers launched the raid about 9am on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
Dan McCulloch
Federal police have raided the Canberra home of a former government adviser.

Australian Federal Police officers descended on the Griffith property on Wednesday morning.

“This activity does not relate to any current or impending threat to the Australian community,” an AFP spokesman said in a statement.

“As this is an ongoing matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The homeowner is a former senior media adviser within the government, Network Ten reports.

Police officers carrying bags of evidence were seen leaving the property.

Wednesday’s operation comes three months after federal police raided the ABC’s Sydney headquarters and the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst.

The consecutive June raids were in relation to separate stories based on leaked government information.

-AAP

