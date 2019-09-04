Federal police raid home of former government adviser

Federal police have raided the Canberra home of a former government adviser.

Australian Federal Police officers descended on the Griffith property on Wednesday morning.

“This activity does not relate to any current or impending threat to the Australian community,” an AFP spokesman said in a statement.

“As this is an ongoing matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

#BREAKING | 10 News First can reveal Australian Federal Police officers swarmed a Canberra apartment around 9am on Wednesday morning, and are currently combing through it. #auspol #AFPRaid

https://t.co/lDRWMdzwSp — Sandra Sully (@Sandra_Sully) September 4, 2019

The homeowner is a former senior media adviser within the government, Network Ten reports.

Police officers carrying bags of evidence were seen leaving the property.

Wednesday’s operation comes three months after federal police raided the ABC’s Sydney headquarters and the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst.

The consecutive June raids were in relation to separate stories based on leaked government information.

-AAP