News Queensland Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland
Updated:
Live

Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

rhiley maree khurt plane crash
The two people on board the plane have been named as newlyweds Rhiley and Maree Khurt. Ms Khurt was pregnant. Photo: Facebook
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The wreckage of a plane that had two people on board when it went missing in central Queensland has been found.

A rescue helicopter crew spotted the crash site in the Clarke Ranges west of Proserpine early into their searching second day of searching on Monday.

“At 10.15am (AEST) this morning, a crash site was located in the Clarke Ranges west of Proserpine by QG Air Rescue helicopter based in Townsville,” an Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesperson said.

“An aircraft located at the crash site is confirmed to be the light aircraft that was reported missing after leaving Natal Downs Station in Queensland yesterday afternoon.

“Queensland Police are co-ordinating with next of kin.”

Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his pregnant wife Maree were aboard the Piper Cherokee when it crashed, according to media reports. According to Ms Kuhrt’s social media, the couple were married only last October.

The Courier-Mail reported that Mr Kuhrt was head stockman and pilot at Nerrigundah station, about 1000 kilometres west of Brisbane. He was the son of a Mackay district police senior sergeant.

The couple’s plane departed the Natal Downs cattle station, south of Charters Towers on Sunday afternoon.

RACQ CQ said concerned family members raised the alarm it failed to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine by 6.30pm.

– with AAP

Topics:

Queensland

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Peter Dutton’s next test just around the corner – it could make or break him
making money easy fixed-rate mortgages
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 9: Encouraging signs, but the economic ride isn’t over
missing plane qld
Search under way after plane vanishes in central Qld
age pension
Ask the Expert: How your superannuation balance might affect your pension
Alan Kohler: Australian agriculture businesses fighting to secure the future of food
Yunupingu
Giant of the nation, Indigenous leader Yunupingu dies