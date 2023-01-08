News Queensland Grave fears for swimmer missing in Queensland gorge
Grave fears for swimmer missing in Queensland gorge

QLD police teen missing
The search for a swimmer who went missing in a river in Far North Queensland has entered a third day.

The 54-year-old tourist was last seen in distress at Mossman Gorge about 2pm on Friday.

The woman had been visiting the popular tourist spot with friends and was swept downstream in the Mossman River.

Specialist police, SES and other emergency services resumed the search at 8am on Sunday.

Mossman Gorge remains closed until further notice.

The river is known to be dangerous due to strong undercurrents and is prone to rising fast without warning.

-AAP

