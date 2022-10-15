Live

Footpath speed limits will be cut and some fines increased to more than $1000 for e-scooter riders in a suite of Queensland changes targeting reckless users.

Under the fresh rules, the maximum speed for e-scooters and other mobility devices like e-skateboards will be slashed to 12km/h on shared paths, with people caught breaking the limit to be hit with a minimum $143 fine.

A speed limit of 25km/h will stay in place on infrastructure like bike paths and local streets.

Warning bells will also be made mandatory for all devices and penalties will extend up to a $1078 fine for anyone caught using a mobile phone while riding.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the government made no apologies for cracking down on reckless e-scooter use, with the changes to come into effect on November 1.

“We want every person who uses our footpaths, bikeways and bike lanes to be safe from harm, and these reforms go a long way in tightening the Queensland road rules around this new technology,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Bailey added mobility device users had plenty of notice about the changes, which had previously been flagged by the state government.

Speeding fines will range from $143 to $575, with the maximum amount applying to those caught going more than 30km/h over the limit.

People caught drinking alcohol while riding will be hit with a $431 fine, while users can also be penalised $143 for not wearing a helmet or “doubling” on a single device.

-AAP