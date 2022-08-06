News Queensland Police hail community turnout for helping to find man lost three days in northern Queensland
A 60-year-old man who went missing in rugged bushland in far north Queensland has been found after three days.

In a community effort led by Aurukun’s residents, 40 volunteers joined search and rescue operations that began on Wednesday after his family raised the alarm.

Aurukun police officer Senior Sergeant Amit Singh was heartened by the small community banding together.

“All I did was ask for help and everyone just jumped in,” Senior Sergeant Singh said.

“The local council knocked their staff off early on Friday to help, even the teachers finished early and jumped in again today on their days off.

“There were volunteers from Weipa and Cairns, rangers on ATVs and officers on horses thanks to a local station owner.”

The exhausted man was found in swamp area near the airport just after 11am on Saturday.

-AAP

