Foster remanded as case reaches Qld court

Peter Foster
Peter Foster was extradited from Victoria to Queensland on Saturday. Photo: AAP
Serial conman Peter Foster will stay in custody in Queensland following his extradition after more than six months on the run south of the border.

The 59-year-old did not appear in person in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody and given a court date for next year.

Foster was extradited from Victoria to Queensland on Saturday following his arrest near the Victorian town of Gisborne last week.

He was facing multiple charges relating to an alleged $2 million worth of fraud offences when he absconded, the Australian Federal Police said.

The charges related to allegations he posed as a man called Bill Dawson and extricated 120 Bitcoin from a Hong Kong man in 2019 and 2020.

NSW prosecutors later dropped the charges and Queensland police subsequently issued a fresh warrant over the same allegations.

Foster was originally arrested in Port Douglas in August 2020 and remanded in custody until he was granted bail in NSW the following March.

He was declared a fugitive after he failed to appear in court in May and was on the run until he was picked up about 70 kilometres northwest of Melbourne.

Foster faces five counts of dishonestly inducing delivery of property (value of at least $100,000), two counts of obtaining or dealing with identification information and one count of fraudulently producing/using any record which is false.

His matter is next due in court on January 11.

