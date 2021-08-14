Six new COVID-19 cases in Queensland

Live

Queensland has recorded six new locally acquired cases, all linked to the Indooroopilly cluster with none infectious while in the community.

The state’s new cases came after 22,774 tests and bring total cases in the Indooroopilly cluster to 143.

The cases include a one-year-old sibling of a child already in hospital and five adults connected to Brisbane Boys’ Grammar School and Ironside State School.

One case was recorded in hotel quarantine, a four- year-old child who has arrived from Cambodia.

It comes as some Brisbane families are beginning to emerge from their quarantine periods, but isolation continues for households with infected members, where the 14-day quarantine period is reset for each new case.

There are health orders in place for anyone who’s returned from the ACT, with people arriving in Queensland after 1am Saturday to spend a fortnight in hotel quarantine.

Those in Queensland who have returned from the capital territory on or after August 9 must immediately go into home quarantine and get tested.

