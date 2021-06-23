Three dead, a man in custody after two fatal crashes near Townsville

Three people have died and a man has been taken into custody after two separate crashes on the same stretch of road near Townsville overnight.

Police were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway near Barrett Road at Mutarnee, north of Townsville about 6:30pm after reports of a head-on collision with a car and truck.

A 27-year-old Bambaroo man was killed when his Mitsubishi Lancer hit the truck and veered off the highway near Ollera Creek Bridge.

The 60-year-old male truck driver from Beenleigh was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hours later, at about midnight, officers were called back to the same stretch of road to a four-car pile-up.

Police said a Toyota LandCruiser crashed into the rear of a stationary Mazda 3, killing the driver who was a 26-year-old woman from Bushland Beach.

A 23-year-old Atherton man who was driving another car died at the scene.

Authorities said three vehicles were stationary at the time of the crash due to the road being closed as a result of the earlier incident.

The driver of the LandCruiser, a 31-year-old Mundingburra man was arrested and taken into custody while being treated for injuries to his head, face and chest.

Three others, including a teenager, were also taken to the Townsville Hospital where they were treated for injuries.

The Bruce Highway will be closed until mid-morning while the Forensic Crash Unit investigate both incidents.

-ABC