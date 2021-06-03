News Queensland Stolen baby crocodile surrendered at zoo
Updated:

Stolen baby crocodile surrendered at zoo

A baby freshwater crocodile taken from the wild was left at a zoo thousands of kilometres away. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A crocodile hatchling has been handed in at a Queensland zoo after an anonymous person decided they didn’t want it anymore, wildlife officers believe.

No contact details were left when the baby freshwater crocodile was dropped off at Childers, thousands of kilometres from its home in outback north west Queensland.

Authorities believe the tiny reptile was taken in western Queensland, likely the Mount Isa region, and was being taken to the south-east, about 1,800km away.

The crocodile was dropped off at Childers — a long way from home. Photo: Supplied/Department of Environment and Science

“It’s believed the person who dropped it off was travelling to the Sunshine Coast and was going to release it in a waterway as they didn’t want it anymore,” Senior Wildlife Officer Tina Ball said.

The zoo contacted wildlife officers and cared for the reptile until it was collected.

A scale has been removed from its tail for a DNA test to confirm its origin, and a vet check has confirmed it’s in good health.

It’s now in quarantine at the Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre in suburban Brisbane.

“Unfortunately, the freshwater crocodile cannot be released to the wild because we’re not sure if it was exposed to any other animals, which could potentially have exposed it to disease,” Ms Ball said.

Removing native animals from the wild and transporting them in cages over long distances can be fatal, she said.

“The usual range for freshwater crocodiles in Queensland is the Cape York region, the Townsville region and the Burdekin region, so this freshie is a long way from home,” she said.

There can be hefty fines for taking a freshwater croc. Photo: Supplied/Department of Environment and Science

Ian Jenkins from Snakes Down Under zoo at Childers said it was surrendered just in time.

“I’m not sure if they got a bit nervous about keeping a baby crocodile or sick of feeding it, but he was going to let it go in a creek,” he said.

Taking a freshwater croc from the wild can attract a fine of more than $5000.

-with agencies

Topics:

crocodile Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

Swap high GI foods for low GI options
‘Don’t be afraid of carbs’: Experts pinpoint cause of weight regain
Today's young people out-earn their parents
Millennials earn more than their parents, but boomers had it better
NSW, Vic exposure site list grows amid anxious wait to see if virus crossed borders
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail for fifth time
Bob Dylan
Man returns Bob Dylan record to library – five decades later
coronavirus
Australia’s economy is now larger than before COVID. Here’s why