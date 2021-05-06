Anyone who arrives in Queensland from New South Wales and has been to an exposure site linked to the latest Sydney COVID-19 cluster will have to enter hotel quarantine from 1:00am tomorrow.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said “people shouldn’t be travelling from New South Wales if they have been to those venues”.

“We will have police and health workers meeting flights coming in to Queensland to just check with passengers whether they have been at those venues,” she said.

“We believe this is sensible restrictions at this time and, of course, we will be watching and monitoring very closely what is happening in New South Wales.

“We understand that this list of venues is likely to be increased, so anyone who has been in New South Wales since the 27th of April, if you have any symptoms whatsoever please get tested.”

Queensland recorded three new cases of coronavirus today, all in hotel quarantine.

Two cases came from Papua New Guinea and one from Nepal.

Hospitalisation after vaccination

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has also confirmed a 66-year-old man in Townsville experienced thrombosis after he received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“He has been admitted to the intensive care unit in Townsville and the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Association] has confirmed with me that they believe that his illness is a direct result of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Dr Young said.

He received the first dose of the vaccine on March 30 and developed abdominal pain, before presenting to the Townsville hospital.

