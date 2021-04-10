A rock climber is feared dead after a 40-metre fall from a mountain in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The man, aged in his 20s, fell while climbing Mt Ngungun, the sixth-tallest peak in the Glass House Mountains, at about midday on Saturday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he suffered critical injuries after plunging 40 metres, adding that the matter was now with police.

Police are yet to officially confirm the death but Sunshine Coast Senior Sergeant Jimmy Driver said it was a “harrowing” incident witnessed by others.

He said the coordinator of a nearby rock climbing group provided first aid to the man before paramedics arrived.

“The mountain this afternoon was extremely busy. It was a harrowing event,” the officer told The Courier-Mail.

“People were shaken and traumatised by the incident which occurred well in view of multiple people.”

-AAP