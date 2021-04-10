News Queensland Queensland climber feared dead after fall on Mt Ngungun
Updated:

Queensland climber feared dead after fall on Mt Ngungun

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A rock climber is feared dead after a 40-metre fall from a mountain in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The man, aged in his 20s, fell while climbing Mt Ngungun, the sixth-tallest peak in the Glass House Mountains, at about midday on Saturday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he suffered critical injuries after plunging 40 metres, adding that the matter was now with police.

Police are yet to officially confirm the death but Sunshine Coast Senior Sergeant Jimmy Driver said it was a “harrowing” incident witnessed by others.

He said the coordinator of a nearby rock climbing group provided first aid to the man before paramedics arrived.

“The mountain this afternoon was extremely busy. It was a harrowing event,” the officer told The Courier-Mail.

“People were shaken and traumatised by the incident which occurred well in view of multiple people.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

The Ferguson Report: Chris Lilley offers Andrew Laming empathy training
Dennis Atkins: Scott Morrison’s treatment of Christine Holgate shows his true colours
‘Deep sorrow’ as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dies peacefully aged 99
What you need to know about the latest AstraZeneca announcement
April 2022: When Australia will most likely be fully vaccinated, maybe
‘We’d do things differently’: Planning your dream wedding without busting the bank
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video