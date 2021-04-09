News Queensland Teenage boy stabbed to death in Brisbane CBD
Updated:

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Brisbane CBD

A teenager was stabbed at Emma Miller Place in Brisbane's CBD, seen here on Friday morning. Photo: ABC News/Alex Papp
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Brisbane’s CBD last night.

Police said the teen was stabbed in the stomach when confronted by another man at Emma Miller Place, near Roma Street Station, at about 8:00pm.

He then staggered towards King George Square, where he collapsed.

The offender was seen running towards the nearby Roma Street Parklands.

Ambulance officers treated the teenager at the scene but he later died at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and are urging witnesses to contact them.

