Four charged over Toowong drugging, rape of three girls

Queensland police have charged four people with rape. Photo: AAP
Three men and a boy who allegedly drugged and raped three teenage girls in Brisbane have been charged with more than 50 offences.

Queensland Police launched an investigation in December, culminating in the arrests on Thursday.

It will be alleged the trio, aged 24, 21 and 20, and a 16-year-old boy invited three girls to a party in Toowong, where they were drugged and sexually assaulted multiple times.

Each of the four faces a string of charges, including seven counts of rape, three of administering a stupefying drug to commit rape and two of sexual assault.

They are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 3.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or victims of similar incidents to come forward.

