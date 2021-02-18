North Queensland police are investigating after 10 packages containing a “suspicious” white powder, believed to be cocaine, washed ashore on Hinchinbrook Island.

Members of the public told police they discovered the one-kilogram packages at the high-tide mark on the beach at Ramsay Bay on Sunday.

A major search for a crocodile was underway in the area at the time.

Investigators from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (MOCS) Far Northern and Cairns District are searching the area while the powder is forensically examined.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp said police were seeking public assistance in the investigation.

“Anyone who was at sea or on the coastline near these locations and saw anything suspicious in the water or other suspicious activity is urged to contact police,” he said.

“It is possible further packages may wash up along the coast due to tidal flows and ocean currents.

“We urge the public to contact police should they find further packages.”

Missing our news on Facebook? Go direct to the source — download the ABC News app for all the latest.

There are concerns the contents of the packages could be a health risk if opened.

“The substance could be hazardous,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Camp said.

While forensic examination of the powder is underway, police said they suspected it was cocaine and would work with other agencies as part of the investigation.

Officers are expected to provide more details about the incident when they address the media today.

-ABC