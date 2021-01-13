Queensland quarantine hotel shut as cluster grows

The Queensland government is shutting down a quarantine hotel after genomic testing discovered six people staying on the same floor have contracted the highly contagious British strain of coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk said all six cases in the COVID-19 cluster, who are in isolation, had been on the seventh floor of Brisbane’s Grand Chancellor Hotel at different times during quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed more precautions would be introduced as she announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland on Wednesday.

All 129 people quarantining at the hotel will be moved to another hotel and tested. A further 226 people who have worked at the hotel since December 30 will be isolated and tested.

Another 250 guests who have left the hotel since December 30 will be contacted and told to isolate while they’re tested.

“What we are dealing with here is something that we’ve never had to deal with before,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This is a new highly infectious strain. We do not want to see this getting out into the community and that’s why we have taken these precautionary steps today in the interests of the public safety.”

“Both groups of these overseas arrivals stayed on the same floor of the hotel at different times but not in neighbouring rooms.”

“There is no need for the public to be concerned, but we are going to take some immediate actions as a precaution.

“We have some genomic testing that came back late last night and … linked six cases of the highly infectious UK variant of COVID.

“These are the UK traveller and his partner, the hotel cleaner and her partner, and the man and his daughter from Lebanon who we told you about yesterday — so all six have a connection to the Grand Chancellor Hotel.”

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said authorities still hadn’t worked out how a cleaner at the hotel initially contracted the virus from a man in quarantine who had returned from Britain.

The woman’s later movements in Brisbane triggered a three-day lockdown of the entire city and outlying areas on the weekend.

Dr Young said all defence force, police and maritime safety staff who were posted at the hotel were being contacted, including those who may have left Australia.

“We’ve immediately worked through the night to sort all that and have that process start first thing this morning, so it’s in place,” she said.

“We need to just find all those people and test them.”

Elsewhere, NSW had one more community case on Wednesday, from 20,664 tests to 8pm Tuesday. It is in the Berala cluster, and a household contact of an existing case.

Victoria had its seventh consecutive day without community virus cases. There were three more in hotel quarantine.

-with agencies