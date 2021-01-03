Cyclone warning for Gulf country and far north Queensland

A severe weather warning has been issued for far north Queensland as a tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

A tropical low is expected to intensify becoming a tropical cyclone on Sunday, according to a warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Matt Marshall said gale force winds, abnormally high tides and large waves, as well as heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding were expected from Mornington Island to Poormpuraaw.

The system is forecast to move towards the east-southeast, stalling over the Cape York before moving towards the north tropical coast.

“The system’s going to move over to land and it’s going to weaken as it does so, but it’s going to hang around and bring some significantly heavy rainfall to the north tropical coast,” Mr Marshall added.

A severe weather warning has been also issued for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding over the next few days from Cooktown to Ingham as well as inland parts of the Cape York Peninsula.

The heavy rain is expected to continue on Monday and into Tuesday.

“Isolated falls of a few hundred millimetres are possible on each day in coastal areas,” Mr Marshall said.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected across northern Queensland and the south-eastern interior on Sunday.

-AAP