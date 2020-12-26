Man, 53, dead after being stabbed at Christmas family gathering in Ipswich

A 33-year-old man is in police custody over the stabbing death of his partner’s father late on Christmas Day at a house west of Brisbane.

Officers were called to a house in North Ipswich just before midnight, where a 53-year-old man was found in the front yard of a home with serious stab wounds.

“On arrival at that address police were confronted with a male person in the yard who had suffered significant wounds and subsequently provided CPR to that male person with QAS assistance,” Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said.

“Unfortunately as a result of those wounds he was pronounced deceased at 12:10am.

“I’m able to say that it was inter-familiar and there was a relationship there between the male in custody assisting us and the deceased’s 30-year-old daughter.

“Preliminary investigations have identified there were a number of persons present at that address yesterday known to each other, either related or in de facto relationships.”

Detective Acting Inspector McQueen said it was a “fairly small gathering” and that “some alcohol had been consumed”.

He said police located the 33-year-old man at about 5:00am at a house in Woodridge, south of Brisbane.

Both houses are being treated as crime scenes.

Forensic examinations are being carried out today and an autopsy will be performed today or tomorrow.

Detective Acting Inspector McQueen said they believed an “implement” had been used to stab the man.

He said it appeared to be “some sort of domestic dispute which unfortunately has escalated to a point where significant violence has occurred and a male person has lost his life”.

Anyone with vision of the incident or further information is urged to contact police.

-ABC